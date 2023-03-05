Bates-Diop ended Saturday's 122-110 loss to Houston with 11 points (3-9 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 4-4 FT), three rebounds, six assists and three steals across 30 minutes.

Bates-Diop didn't have his best shooting performance, but he still posted a decent stat line thanks to his contributions in other categories. The former Ohio State standout has started each of San Antonio's last seven games and is averaging 11.3 points, 5.0 rebounds and 3.0 assists in that span.