Bates-Diop registered 14 points (6-12 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 2-2 FT), seven rebounds and one assist over 24 minutes off the bench during Thursday's 127-121 loss to Minnesota.

The 26-year-old forward has taken on a consistent role in the Spurs' rotation over the last four games, scoring in double digits twice during that stretch and averaging 9.3 points and 5.3 boards over 19.8 minutes a night. With Lonnie Walker battling back trouble and Doug McDermott (ankle) done for the season, Bates-Diop will likely retain his spot through the final two games of the regular season and into the play-in tournament.