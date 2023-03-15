Bates-Diop provided 14 points (5-7 FG, 4-6 3Pt), five rebounds, four assists and one steal in 27 minutes during Tuesday's 132-114 victory over the Magic.

Bates-Diop continues to be a steady force for an injury-plagued Spurs squad. The 2018 second-round pick has started 10 of San Antonio's past 11 appearances and is averaging 11.9 points, 4.7 rebounds and 2.6 assists in 27.8 minutes with 50/40/81 shooting splits. Bates-Diop's role doesn't appear to be changing anytime soon, so fantasy managers can safely expect the same type of steady production from him during the stretch run.