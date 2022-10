Bates-Diop is starting Sunday's game against Minnesota, Dan Weiss of Bally Sports San Antonio reports.

The Spurs will be playing without Jeremy Sochan (illness) against the Timberwolves, so Bates-Diop will draw his first start of the season. He's had an inconsistent role off the bench early in the year, as he's averaged 4.7 points in 8.0 minutes per game.