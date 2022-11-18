Bates-Diop will start Thursday's game against the Kings.
Bates-Diop will take the place of Keldon Johnson (ankle) who was a game-time decision prior to being ruled active Thursday. It is unclear how much Johnson will play, but if he is limited Bates-Diop could be looking at 20-plus minutes Thursday.
