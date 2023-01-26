Bates-Diop will enter the first unit for Wednesday's game against the Lakers.
Bates-Diop will reap the benefits of Romeo Langford's (hip) absence, taking his spot in the starting lineup. In 12 games as a starter, Bates-Diop has averaged 11.8 points and 4.3 rebounds over 26.6 minutes.
