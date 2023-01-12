Bates-Diop will start Wednesday's game against Memphis.
Bates-Diop has seen two straight starts with Keldon Johnson (hamstring) absent and was expected to return to the bench Wednesday with Johnson active. However, Bates-Diop will remain in the starting unit in place of Jeremy Sochan. Considering Sochan was not on the team's injury report, Bates-Diop could still see a lessened role despite being tabbed as a starter.
More News
-
Spurs' Keita Bates-Diop: Set to play against Memphis•
-
Spurs' Keita Bates-Diop: Questionable Wednesday•
-
Spurs' Keita Bates-Diop: Offers little despite spot start•
-
Spurs' Keita Bates-Diop: Gets starting nod•
-
Spurs' Keita Bates-Diop: Officially available Friday•
-
Spurs' Keita Bates-Diop: Likely to play Friday•