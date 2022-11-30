Bates-Diop is in the starting five for Wednesday's matchup with the Thunder, Jeff McDonald of the San Antonio Express-News reports.

Bates-Diop and Zach Collins will join the starting lineup, with Jeremey Sochan (quadriceps) and Jakob Poeltl (knee) out. Bates-Diop is averaging 7.4 points and 2.9 rebounds in 16.1 minutes across 19 games this season.