Bates-Diop is in the starting five for Wednesday's matchup with the Thunder, Jeff McDonald of the San Antonio Express-News reports.
Bates-Diop and Zach Collins will join the starting lineup, with Jeremey Sochan (quadriceps) and Jakob Poeltl (knee) out. Bates-Diop is averaging 7.4 points and 2.9 rebounds in 16.1 minutes across 19 games this season.
