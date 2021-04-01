site: fantasynews | arena: nba | pageType: stories |
Spurs' Keita Bates-Diop: Still out Thursday
Bates-Diop (hamstring) is out Thursday against the Hawks, Tom Osborn of the San Antonio Express-News reports.
A strained right hamstring will continue to keep Bates-Diop on the shelf. He hasn't played since March 14.
