Bates-Diop provided nine points (3-14 FG, 1-5 3Pt, 2-4 FT), eight rebounds, two assists, two blocks and two steals over 34 minutes during Monday's 127-106 loss to Washington.

Bates-Diop hit only 21.4 percent of his tries from the field in this one, but he made up for it by crashing the glass for his best rebounding performance since Nov. 14. He also secured a season-high two blocks after totaling one block in his last seven contests heading into Monday's matchup.