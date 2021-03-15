Bates-Diop left Sunday's loss to the 76ers early due to a right hamstring injury, Paul Garcia of ProjectSpurs.com reports.
Bates-Diop limped off the court late in Sunday's game and was ruled out for the remainder of the contest. The full extent of the injury isn't yet known, and it's unclear whether he'll be able to return to the court Monday against the Pistons.
