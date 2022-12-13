Bates-Diop (foot) is listed as questionable for Wednesday's game versus the Trail Blazers.

Bates-Diop was ruled out on the initial report for each of the last three games, so his upgrade to questionable has him trending in the right direction ahead of the opening tip. Look for the team to update Bates-Diop's status on game day, and he could see a healthy workload with Jakob Poeltl (knee) and Zach Collins (ankle) in line to sit.