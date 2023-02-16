Bates-Diop ended with 12 points (5-13 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 1-1 FT), six rebounds, two assists and two steals over 28 minutes during Wednesday's 120-110 loss to the Hornets.

Bates-Diop attempted 10-plus shots from the field for the third time in four contests, resulting in 12 points. He also collected a pair of steals after being held without a defensive stat over his previous two appearances. Bates-Diop has started 11 of San Antonio's last 12 games and is averaging 10.8 points, 5.3 rebounds and 2.3 assists in 29.0 minutes during this stretch.