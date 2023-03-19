Bates-Diop (Achilles) is available for Sunday's matchup against the Hawks.
Surprisingly, Bates-Diop has been upgraded from doubtful to available and will suit up for a second straight matchup following a one-game absence due to Achilles soreness. He played just 13 minutes off the bench during Friday's loss to Memphis but was still able to post 11 points (3-4 FG), three rebounds, two assists and one steal in limited action.
