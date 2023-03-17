Head coach Greg Popovich said Bates-Diop (Achilles) will be available Friday versus Memphis, Tom Osborn of the San Antonio Express-News reports.

Bates-Diop didn't suit up for Wednesday's loss to Dallas due to left Achilles soreness, but he'll return to action Friday. Before he was sidelined, he started 10 of the Spurs' previous 11 matchups and averaged 11.9 points, 4.7 rebounds and 2.6 assists in 27.8 minutes, but the Spurs are closer to full strength now, so it's unclear what his role will be against the Grizzlies.