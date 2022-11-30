Bates-Diop (ankle) will play in Wednesday's game versus the Thunder, independent NBA writer Matthew Tynan reports.

Bates-Diop's ankle sprain was clearly a minor one, as he will only miss one tilt. He should supply the Spurs with healthy minutes off the bench, and more frontcourt minutes should be available with Jakob Poeltl (knee) and Jeremy Sochan (quadriceps) both out.