Bates-Diop (ankle) has been ruled out for Tuesday's and Thursday's preseason games against the Rockets, Evan Closky of KENS 5 News reports.

The 24-year-old sustained the injury during Saturday's preseason opener and won't travel with the team to Houston this week for the final two exhibition contests. Bates-Diop should be considered questionable for the Dec. 23 season opener at Memphis.