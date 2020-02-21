Spurs' Keldon Johnson: Active Friday
Johnson will be active for Friday's game against the Jazz, Paul Garcia of ProjectSpurs.com reports.
After being assigned to the Austin Spurs on Thursday, Johnson's stay did not last long as he was recalled for Friday's contest against the Jazz. Considering the rookie has compiled just 12 minutes and four points over the course of four games in the NBA, it would be hard to expect him to have a significant fantasy impact anytime soon.
