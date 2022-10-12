Spurs coach Gregg Popovich said Johnson (shoulder) will be active for Tuesday's preseason game versus the Jazz, Tom Osborn of the San Antonio Express-News reports.

Johnson dislocated his shoulder at the end of September but has made a speedy recovery. The fourth-year forward seems to be healthy going into the regular season, and barring any setbacks, should be poised for increased production with Dejounte Murray being traded to the Hawks.