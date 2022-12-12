Johnson is listed as questionable for Monday's game against the Cavaliers due to an illness, Tom Petrini of KENS 5 in San Antonio reports.

Johnson is dealing with a stomach illness and could end up being close to a game-time call as the Spurs play their second game in three nights. If Johnson is ruled out, Jeremy Sochan (quad), Doug McDermott and Romeo Langford could be among the top beneficiaries. Johnson is currently riding a seven-game streak of scoring at least 15 points, during which he's putting up 22.1 points, 7.1 rebounds, 2.7 assists and 1.9 threes per contest.