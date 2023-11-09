Johnson chipped in nine points (4-9 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 0-2 FT), seven rebounds and eight assists in 33 minutes during Wednesday's 126-105 loss to the Knicks.

Johnson was cleared for action after being listed as probable with left wrist soreness, handing out a team-high assist total and finishing one point and two dimes short of a double-double. Wednesday's contest was just the third game of the season where Johnson has failed to reach the double-digit point total, but he set a new season-high assist mark in the loss.