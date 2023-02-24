Johnson closed Thursday's 142-116 loss to the Mavericks with 22 points (8-13 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 5-8 FT), eight rebounds, seven assists and one steal over 31 minutes.

Johnson dished out a season-high seven assists and scored at least 20 points in a sixth straight appearance. During that stretch, he's averaging 22.7 points, 4.8 rebounds and 3.7 assists in 32.5 minutes. Johnson is by far the most skilled offensive player the Spurs have, especially with Tre Jones (foot) and Devin Vassell (knee) still sidelined, so fantasy managers can continue to expect this type of usage during the stretch run.