Johnson racked up 29 points (9-17 FG, 5-8 3Pt, 6-6 FT), two rebounds, two assists and one steal over 32 minutes during Friday's 111-93 win over Milwaukee.

Johnson has established himself as the top dog in the Spurs' offense, and he continues to produce at a very high level on a game-to-game basis. He's scored at least 25 points in three of his last four contests, and he's averaging 23.2 points per contest across five appearances this month.