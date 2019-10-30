Spurs' Keldon Johnson: Assigned to G League
Johnson was assigned to the G League's Austin Spurs on Wednesday, Michael C. Wright of ESPN.com reports.
San Antonio's first-round pick this season has yet to make his NBA debut. Johnson will likely get many additional reps with Austin throughout the campaign to keep him sharp when San Antonio requires additional depth on the wing.
