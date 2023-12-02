Watch Now:

Johnson (hip) is available for Friday's game against the Pelicans,Jeff Garcia of KENS 5 San Antonio reports.

Johnson was previously carrying a probable tag. Friday's game is the second leg of a back-to-back set, but Johnson didn't look limited Thursday when he poured in 22 points across 33 minutes. He could see more usage Friday with Victor Wembanyama sitting out with a hip injury.

