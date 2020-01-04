Spurs' Keldon Johnson: Available Saturday
Johnson is available for Saturday's game against Milwaukee, Paul Garcia of ProjectSpurs.com reports.
Johnson will rejoin the Spurs after an extended stint with the team's G League affiliate. There's a chance he could see limited run as DeJounte Murray's already been ruled out due to a personal issue.
