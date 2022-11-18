Johnson (ankle) will play Thursday against the Kings, Bruno Passos of PoundingTheRock.com reports.
Johnson was slated to be a game-time decision Thursday due to left ankle soreness but was given the green light to suit up. With Dough McDermott (calf) ruled out, Johnson should be locked into a full workload Thursday.
