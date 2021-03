Johnson (conditioning) will come off the bench Tuesday against the Knicks with an unspecified minutes restriction, Paul Garcia of ProjectSpurs.com reports.

The 21-year-old cleared the league's health and safety protocols over the weekend but sat out Monday while ramping up his conditioning. Johnson is averaging 30.1 minutes through 27 games this season, but he'll play a more limited role as a reserve Tuesday since he hasn't seen game action since Feb. 14.