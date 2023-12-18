Johnson finished with 13 points (6-18 FG, 0-4 3Pt, 1-2 FT), eight rebounds, three assists and four steals in 32 minutes during Sunday's 146-110 loss to the Pelicans.

Johnson was absolutely woeful on both ends of the court, and while he ended just two rebounds shy of a double-double, the fact that he went 6-for-18 from the field in a game the Spurs lost by 36 points can't be overlooked. Johnson should remain one of San Antonio's main offensive weapons, but he needs to improve when it comes to his efficiency.