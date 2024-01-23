Johnson (laceration) returned in the third quarter of Monday's game against the 76ers, Tom Orsborn of the San Antonio Express-News reports.
Johnson should face no restrictions. He re-joins a San Antonio cast getting throttled by Joel Embiid, who has racked up 56 points midway through the third quarter of Monday's contest.
More News
-
Spurs' Keldon Johnson: Gets stitches in first half•
-
Spurs' Keldon Johnson: Leads Spurs in scoring vs. Hornets•
-
Spurs' Keldon Johnson: Dazzles on second unit•
-
Spurs' Keldon Johnson: Struggles with shot Friday•
-
Spurs' Keldon Johnson: Leads bench in big win•
-
Spurs' Keldon Johnson: Sparks team off bench in defeat•