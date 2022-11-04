Johnson will start Friday's game against the Clippers, Law Murray of The Athletic reports.

Johnson was sidelined for Wednesday's contest due to a calf injury but will return to his usual spot in the starting lineup Friday. He's joined by Tre Jones, Jeremy Sochan, Jakob Poeltl and surprise addition Malaki Branham. Across seven appearances this season, Johnson is posting 23.9 points, 5.4 rebounds, 4.1 assists and 1.3 steals in 33.6 minutes.