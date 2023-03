Johnson (foot) is questionable for Friday's game against Golden State, Ty Jager of FanSided.com reports.

Johnson has missed four of the Spurs' past five games due to the foot issue and could be sidelined for a third straight contest Friday. Doug McDermott (elbow) and Romeo Langford (thigh) are also questionable, so two-way players Julian Champagnie and Dominick Barlow could see double-digit minutes again.