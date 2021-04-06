Johnson registered 13 points (6-11 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 1-4 FT), 10 rebounds and an assist across 27 minutes in Monday's loss against the Cavaliers.

Johnson was one of three starters that scored in double digits for the Spurs, but he also recorded his second straight double-double -- a feat he has accomplished just eight times all year long. It was also the first time he's done so in consecutive games. Johnson was unable to sustain the pace of his blistering start to the season, though, and now he's scored in double digits in just four of the Spurs' last nine games.