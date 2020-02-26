The Spurs recalled Johnson from the G League's Austin Spurs on Wednesday, Jeff Garcia of News 4 San Antonio reports.

The rookie rejoins the parent club after playing 35 minutes and producing 31 points (13-18 FG, 2-3 3Pt, 2-2 FT), three rebounds, two assists, two steals and a block for Austin in Tuesday's 100-99 loss to the Sioux Falls Skyforce. Though Johnson may be active Wednesday in San Antonio's game against Dallas, he's not expected to be included in coach Gregg Popovich's rotation.