Play

The Spurs recalled Johnson from the G League's Austin Spurs on Wednesday, Jeff Garcia of News 4 San Antonio reports.

The rookie rejoins the parent club after playing 35 minutes and producing 31 points (13-18 FG, 2-3 3Pt, 2-2 FT), three rebounds, two assists, two steals and a block for Austin in Tuesday's 100-99 loss to the Sioux Falls Skyforce. Though Johnson may be active Wednesday in San Antonio's game against Dallas, he's not expected to be included in coach Gregg Popovich's rotation.

More News
Our Latest Stories