Spurs' Keldon Johnson: Back up from G League
The Spurs recalled Johnson from the G League's Austin Spurs on Wednesday, Jeff Garcia of News 4 San Antonio reports.
The rookie rejoins the parent club after playing 35 minutes and producing 31 points (13-18 FG, 2-3 3Pt, 2-2 FT), three rebounds, two assists, two steals and a block for Austin in Tuesday's 100-99 loss to the Sioux Falls Skyforce. Though Johnson may be active Wednesday in San Antonio's game against Dallas, he's not expected to be included in coach Gregg Popovich's rotation.
