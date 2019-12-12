Spurs' Keldon Johnson: Back with big club
Johnson was recalled from the G League on Thursday, Paul Garcia of ProjectSpurs.com reports.
Johnson has played just two minutes for the Spurs this season, so he doesn't figure to factor into the rotation during his upcoming stint in San Antonio. In 12 G League games this season, Johnson is averaging 19.8 points, 5.8 rebounds and 2.3 assists in 29.1 minutes per tilt.
