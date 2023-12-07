Johnson notched 21 points (8-15 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 4-5 FT), 10 rebounds, three assists, one block and two steals across 32 minutes during Wednesday's 102-94 loss to the Timberwolves.

Johnson hauled in a team-high-tying rebound total while finishing second on the team in scoring and as one of two Spurs with 20 or more points in a losing effort. Johnson notched his third game this season with 10 or more rebounds while finishing with at least 20 points on nine occasions. The double-double was Johnson's third of the year.