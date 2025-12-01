Johnson amassed 22 points (8-13 FG, 2-4 3Pt, 4-5 FT), eight rebounds, two assists and two steals over 26 minutes off the bench during Sunday's 125-112 loss to the Timberwolves.

The 26-year-old forward topped 20 points for the second time this season, with both those performances coming in the six games since Stephon Castle (hip) joined Victor Wembanyama (calf) on the sidelines. Over that stretch, Johnson is averaging 17.3 points, 7.7 boards, 2.0 assists, 1.7 threes and 1.0 steals in 26.3 minutes from the second unit while shooting a blistering 61.3 percent from the floor and 43.5 percent (10-for-23) percent from long distance.