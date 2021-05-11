Johnson scored 20 points (6-9 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 7-8 FT) to go along with seven rebounds, two assists and one steal across 25 minutes in Monday's win over the Bucks.

Johnson has been quiet of late, scoring 10 or fewer points in three of four games entering Monday's contest. However, he shot well from both the field and free-throw line to notch at least 20 points for the ninth time this season. Johnson has produced inconsistently throughout the campaign, though he is still averaging 12.8 points, 6.2 rebounds, 1.8 assists and 0.6 steals per contest.