Johnson chipped in 27 points (9-20 FG, 5-10 3Pt, 4-4 FT), four rebounds and three assists in 33 minutes during Wednesday's 134-122 loss to the Timberwolves.

Johnson led his team in made threes, as he showcased his accuracy from beyond the arc in this one. Though the 2022-23 campaign is young, this marks a new season-high in three-point makes, and he's now 16-for-40 from downtown through five contests. It's also worth noting that Johnson has finished with 20-plus points in four of those five matchups to kick off the new season.