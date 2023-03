Johnson (neck) is available for Friday's matchup at Washington, Ty Jager of FanSided.com reports.

Johnson will return to the lineup following a two-game absence. San Antonio's injury report continues to be in flux and extensive, and Johnson has been a part of that. The forward hasn't appeared in four consecutive games since February. That said, he's played well lately, averaging 25.0 points, 8.3 rebounds, 3.3 assists and 1.5 steals in his past four appearances.