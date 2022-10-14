Johnson tallied 19 points (8-19 FG, 0-5 3Pt, 3-4 FT), four rebounds, three assists and a steal over 30 minutes Thursday in a loss to Oklahoma City.

Johnson missed all five of his three-point attempts but went 8-for-14 from two-point range to finish with a respectable field-goal percentage. He ranked second on the team with 19 points after posting 22 points in his preseason debut Tuesday. Johnson appears to be recovered from a dislocated right shoulder that he suffered in late September, and he's poised to open the regular season as San Antonio's starting power forward.