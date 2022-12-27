Johnson is questionable for Tuesday's game against the Thunder due to low back tightness, Paul Garcia of ProjectSpurs.com reports.

Johnson notched 21 points, five assists, three rebounds and two steals in 36 minutes during Monday's 126-122 win over Utah, but he appears to have picked up a back injury during the contest as well. Doug McDermott (knee) is also questionable for the second half of the back-to-back set, so if both forwards are sidelined, Josh Richardson, Stanley Johnson, Keita Bates-Diop, Malaki Branham and Romeo Langford would all be candidates for increased roles.