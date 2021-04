Johnson scored 17 points (7-11 FG, 1-1 3Pt, 2-3 FT) and added one steal over 29 minutes in a 111-85 victory over the Suns on Saturday.

Johnson was able to take on a more prominent role offensively with a host of Spurs regulars resting Saturday. He finished with his highest point total since April 3, though he didn't add much in the way of peripheral stats. Johnson has emerged as San Antonio's starting power forward this season and is averaging 12.7 points and 6.5 boards per game.