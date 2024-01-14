Johnson contributed 26 points (8-14 FG, 4-5 3Pt, 6-6 FT), five assists, four rebounds and one block over 30 minutes during Saturday's 122-116 loss to the Bulls.

Johnson scored at every level Saturday, showcasing great efficiency after limping to 39.2 percent shooting from the field -- including 31.7 percent from deep -- across his last seven games. Notably, that seven-game span has yielded 5.4 free throws per game, which is a good sign for Johnson's already strong scoring floor given he averaged just 3.4 free-throw attempts per game through his first 29 appearances this season. He averaged 5.2 free throws across 63 starts in 2023-24.