Johnson is questionable to play Sunday against Boston due to low back spasms, Tom Orsborn of the San Antonio Express-News reports.

Johnson logged a full workload in Friday's loss to Portland, delivering 29 points in 32 minutes, but he appeared to be laboring at times throughout the contest. Nonetheless, he didn't appear on the Spurs' injury report until Sunday, which could be an ominous sign on the state of his back ahead of the game's 7 p.m. ET tipoff. The 24-year-old has come off the bench for San Antonio's last four contests, with Julian Champagnie getting a look in the starting lineup.