Johnson is questionable for Wednesday's game against the Magic due to a left elbow laceration.
Johnson posted 14 points (5-10 FG), five rebounds, three assists and three steals in 31 minutes during Monday's loss to Washington, and he appears to have cut his elbow during the contest as well. Johnson hasn't missed a game since Dec. 31 and has been sidelined just twice this season, but his availability for Wednesday will likely be a game-time decision.
