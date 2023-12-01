Johnson is probable for Friday's game against the Pelicans due to right hip tightness, Ty Jager of FanSided.com reports.

Johnson lands on the injury report for the second night of a back-to-back set, but the hip injury shouldn't cause him to miss any game action. After an inconsistent start to the season, Johnson has been a steady producer for San Antonio, averaging 19.3 points (50.0 percent shooting), 7.6 rebounds, 4.3 assists and 1.2 steals-plus-blocks in 34.0 minutes per game over his last eight appearances.