Johnson (neck) is listed as probable for Friday's game versus the Wizards, Paul Garcia of ProjectSpurs.com reports.

Johnson was held out of Wednesday's game versus the Bucks due to neck soreness, marking his second consecutive absence. Fortunately, it appears he should be back in the mix Friday, though the Spurs are seemingly continuing to rotate absences late in the season, and a number of players are questionable or out for Friday's game as well.