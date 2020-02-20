The Spurs assigned Johnson to the G League's Austin Spurs on Thursday, Jeff Garcia of News 4 San Antonio reports.

The 2019 first-round pick has made just four appearances with San Antonio this season and should continue to make regular trips to Austin throughout his rookie campaign in an attempt to pick up playing time. Over his 29 G League outings, Johnson is averaging 20.1 points (on 52.2 percent shooting from the field), 5.8 rebounds and 2.5 assists in 30.2 minutes.