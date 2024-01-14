Johnson contributed 26 points (8-14 FG, 4-5 3Pt, 6-6 FT), four rebounds, five assists and one block over 30 minutes during Saturday's 122-116 loss to the Bulls.

Johnson scored at every level Saturday, showcasing great efficiency after limping to 39.2 percent shooting from the field and 31.7 percent shooting from deep across his last seven games. Notably, that seven-game span has yielded 5.4 free throws per game, which is a good sign for Johnson's already-strong scoring floor given that he had averaged just 3.4 free throw-attempts per game through his first 29 appearances this season. He averaged 5.2 free throws across 63 starts last year.